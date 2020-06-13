OR County to recognize Juneteenth as a paid county holiday

National-World

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — Multnomah County declared Juneteenth a paid county holiday on Friday.

Juneteenth or June 19 commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas to announce the abolition of slavery in the United States. The news came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation which became official January 1, 1863.

Juneteenth is already celebrated by Multnomah County employees and community members as a day of commemoration, education and achievement.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the day deserved the same recognition as Independence Day, Memorial Day and President’s Day for its significance and impact.

“We have a profound responsibility at the County to acknowledge that the structural inequities in our community and country are rooted in the original enslavement of Black people,’’ Kafoury wrote in a press release. “Observing the day of Black liberation honors the historic and current struggle, acknowledges the strength of our Black neighbors, friends and family, and reminds us of the hard and necessary work we must continue to dismantle systems of oppression.’’

Kafoury urged other staff to use the day not only for celebration, but as an opportunity to learn about Black History both locally and nationally, support black writers, filmmakers, artists, patronize black-owned businesses and honor the accomplishments of black colleagues.

“I know that declaring a holiday is just one small step in acknowledging the unique and difficult experience of Black employees,’’ Kafoury said. “But I hope this day can used for respite and renewal.’’

Portland Mayor Wheeler also announced via a tweet that he and local leaders are recognizing the significance of Juneteenth and observe as a day of remembrance and will establish a new commitment towards healing and anti-black racism with the city’s workforce and community.

