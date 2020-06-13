Wilkes-Barre, PA Christopher Columbus statue vandalized

National-World

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WNEP ) — Someone vandalized a statue of Christopher Columbus.

They put a toilet plunger on the head of the statue in Public Square and covered it with red paint and silly string.

Black Lives Matter signs were left at its feet.

It’s not clear if this was done during or after the protest but the vandalism was not there before Friday’s rally in Wilkes Barre.

