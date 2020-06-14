A charred Wendy’s, an officer fired and a police chief steps down in the aftermath of Rayshard Brooks’ death

National-World

The death of a black man at the hands of police reignited protests in Atlanta Saturday where hundreds blocked a major interstate, a fast-food restaurant was set ablaze and authorities responded with tear gas.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by Atlanta police Friday night at a Wendy’s drive thru. Less than 24 hours after Brooks’ death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields announced she was stepping down as the city’s top cop, saying in a statement, “I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

The officer who shot and killed Brooks was terminated Saturday, police spokesman Carlos Campos told CNN. He was identified as Garrett Rolfe, according to a police news release. A second officer involved in the killing was placed on administrative duty, Campos said. That officer was Devin Bronsan, the release says.

Rolfe was hired in 2013 and Bronsan has been with the department since 2018, police said.

Brooks’ fatal shooting comes about three weeks after George Floyd’s death sparked global demonstrations that decried police brutality and racism. Floyd died after pleading for his life while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Atlanta protests have remained ongoing since.

“This situation is tragically classic,” Cornell William Brooks, the former president and CEO of the NAACP told CNN Saturday. “This video, this police homicide occurs in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery, occurs in the wake of Philando Castile, George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor and so many others.”

“So we’ve reached this point where the people have simply experienced too much.”

Protests in Atlanta Saturday

Tensions in Atlanta escalated Saturday night, CNN’s Natasha Chen reported, when larger crowds began to gather in the area surrounding the Wendy’s and some individuals began breaking the store’s glass.

By nightfall, the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was entirely engulfed in flames. It took firefighters more than an hour to approach the building as it was surrounded by protesters, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

A major interstate was also shut down after protesters marched onto a connector and were met by lined up police vehicles.

“I just want to make enough noise that they investigate the situation,” one protester told WSB.

A large crowd remained on the streets of southwest Atlanta into the early Sunday morning hours, the news station said, facing off with police.

“I was very disturbed with what happened,” protester Marquavian Odom told CNN Saturday. “This is something that keeps happening over and over again. We’ve been protesting about George Floyd and I thought there was going to be a change, but there wasn’t a change, it was still the same old thing.”

“I thought the message was clear, but obviously we’re still not heard.”

The fatal shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation kicked off an investigation into the incident at the request of the Atlanta Police Department, officials said Saturday.

Once that investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors.

Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, causing other customers to drive around it, the GBI said in a statement. When they arrived, police gave Brooks a sobriety test, which he failed.

He resisted arrest and struggled with the officers grabbing a Taser, the agency’s statement said. A video from an eyewitness captured that struggle. The video, shot from a cell phone, shows a scuffle between two officers and Brooks. Brooks eventually seems to break free and starts running away.

Surveillance video provided by the GBI shows Brooks running from the officers and appears to point the stun gun in their direction before falling to the ground.

He was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died, the GBI says. An officer was treated for an injury and released.

Protests ongoing in other parts of the US

Meanwhile, as crowds infuriated by Brooks’ death marched in Atlanta, hundreds of others were on the streets in other parts of the country protesting police brutality.

In Washington, DC, a group of peaceful protesters marched through the city and onto a highway running to Northern Virginia. The march was one of a few that took place throughout Saturday in Washington.

In New Orleans, protesters Saturday tore down a statue of merchant and slave owner John McDonogh, dumping it into the Mississippi River. In a statement, the city’s mayor condemned the move, saying destruction of city property is unlawful.

And in Seattle, where protesters took over what they dubbed as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” near a vacated police precinct, crowds remain, CNN affiliate KOMO news reported.

Now protesters rebranded the area as “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” which they say better reflects their cause, according to the news station. The gathering in the area remains peaceful.

In Montpelier, Vermont’s capital city, dozens of volunteers painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the statehouse.

“Legislators, senators, that come into the statehouse, it’s a reminder that we need to make Vermont a more equitable place for everyone,” organizer Noel Riby-Williams told CNN affiliate WPTZ.

The mural is one of several that have been painted throughout the US — including in the nation’s capital city. A giant, yellow “Black Lives Matter” now lines the street leading to the White House, so big, the letters were seen from space last week.