Drive-thru mask giveaway gives away 3,000 masks in one hour

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — At ten locations around the city, washable cotton masks were given out.

It was a popular Saturday morning event put on by the city.

One of the locations was Notre Dame Seminary on Carrollton Avenue.

The mask giveaway was scheduled to start at 10 am.

Cars started lining up by 9:30 am.

And in just one hour, at this one location, the masks were all gone.

The seminary location gave out 3,000 masks to folks who drove up mostly.

Some people walked up for their packet of five reusable masks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.