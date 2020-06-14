Fundraiser held for ACE Speedway by Reopen NC

National-World

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WGHP ) — Reopen NC protesters raised money to help the owners of ACE Speedway pay off legal fees.

The fundraiser comes after the race track was issued a restraining order earlier this week for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

On Saturday, the movement held a rally at Davis Trucking in Alamance County, showing their support for ACE Speedway.

The fundraiser started with speakers calling for the state to reopen and then ended with a car show and raffle.

Organizers tell FOX8 about 200 people stopped by to donate to the cause.

“People are just tired. People are fed up in general with this,” said Ashley Smith with Reopen NC.

“It was each individual’s choice to go there. It was their choice where they sat,” said Gary Walters, a Reopen NC supporter.

Reopen NC presented an ACE Speedway employee with $1,000 to go towards legal fees.

