Off-duty officer shoots homicide suspect in Omaha, NE

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — An off-duty Bellevue Police officer working security in the Capitol District Saturday morning shot a homicide suspect after the suspect shot another man who has since died, according to authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Jose Santos Parra Juarez, 27.

Omaha Police responded to the area of 10th and Capitol Avenue at 1:55 a.m. for a reported shooting. The caller was an off-duty officer who told police the shooting occurred near 12th and Davenport Streets.

“The suspect shot the victim and the off-duty Bellevue police officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. Both Juarez and the suspect were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Juarez did not survive. His death is now being investigated as a homicide. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was treated at the hospital and is now in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

