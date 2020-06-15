Gyms, pools among businesses reopening in St. Louis today. Here’s what you need to know

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Many businesses in St. Louis County have already opened their doors since the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the last remaining companies will be allowed to open Monday but with strict social distancing guidelines such as limits on crowd size, face mask requirements and disinfecting protocols.

Places like gyms, pools, casinos and banquet halls are opening for the first time in three months.

Here’s everything you need to know about the major changes being implemented:

In May, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said gyms will be allowed to open on June 15, echoing an announcement Sam Page made in St. Louis County. The mayor said gyms, yoga studios and similar businesses are among the last major industry groups to reopen, given the nature of the businesses.

Starting Monday, all gym members will have their temperatures taken prior to exercising. Each employee will wear a mask and clients are encouraged to wear masks. Equipment is paced out at least 10-12 feet apart and only 25 percent of the gym’s maximum capacity is allowed.

Don’t forget to bring your own towel and water bottle if you plan on working out too. Gyms will open in phases so locker room showers, water fountains and pools will remain closed.

During a briefing with County Executive Sam Page, Club Fitness CEO Eric Schreimann said he’s “committed to providing a healthy and safe enviornment for our employess and members. We have made some changes.”

Club Fitness installed plexiglass panels, a touchless check-in system and closed their saunas. The gym will also not accept cash.

Specific rules may vary at each fitness center.

Adult and youth sports can take place as of Monday but athletes must do their best to stay six feet apart. No spectators are allowed and masks must be worn by coaches and referees.

Everyone must go through a health screening before a game or practice.

POOLS

As the heat continues to sizzle in St. Louis, many are eager to jump into a pool. Both the city and county have been given the green light to reopen but some will remain closed for the 2020 season. Community pools in Webster Groves, Sunset Hills and several other cities remain drained behind locked gates and will not reopen.

Pools are required to abide by the 25 percent capacity limit, meaning 315 people are allowed inside. Guests may be turned away once that limit is reached.

BARS AND OTHER ATTRACTIONS

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said no more than 6 people can be seated at a table in bars. Groups larger than 10 people will also not be allowed.

If you enjoy sitting at the bar, you’ll have to find another seat. Customers can’t sit at the bar or any location within 6 feet of areas where drinks are prepared. In addition, health guidelines state customers will not be allowed to play pool, throw darts, or play arcade games or use any other shared recreational equipment.

One such bar that allowed customers back inside on Monday was the Lit Cigar Bar in Chesterfield.

“It’s exciting and a little nerve wracking at the same time. We’re glad to have everybody back and there’s great anticipation to be back in the lounge and around everyone,” said Brad Snyder with the Lit Cigar Bar.

The business opened in October, just five months before COVID-19 hit. It continued selling cigars and started deliveries while the bar was closed for three months. Snyder says it was a little upsetting at first businesses like his had to wait so long to re-open but came to see that as a blessing in disguise.

“We had an extra few weeks to watch what went on. We watched to see what went went on in the county. Watched some things that people did well and some things that people didn’t do well,” says Snyder.

Snyder says they have made changes to comply with the restrictions local officials have put in place.

Many beloved St. Louis City attractions will be welcoming back visitors. The following attractions will reopen this week:

Tuesday

Missouri Botanical Garden – Reservations will need to be made in advance.

St. Louis Art Museum

River City Casino – No live concerts.

Wednesday

Gateway Arch visitor center & museum. You will need a free timed-ticket to be inside, those reservations begin Monday.

City Museum – You will need to make a reservation for specific session.

Portions of Ballpark Village

Later this week

Science Center – Tickets available starting Monday for timed reservation slots.

MO History Museum Reservations also required to visit the museum or Soldier’s Memorial. Tickets available starting Monday.

Beginning June 29, capacity limits will be raised to 50 percent for all businesses while outdoor events will not have capacity limit. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state will completely re-open Tuesday but local officials can still implement restrictions.

Detailed guidelines were posted for St. Louis County and St. Louis City businesses.

