Deadly dump truck rollover closes road in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP) — A driver died after a dump truck crash in Scranton.

The truck rolled on the North Scranton Expressway (Route 11) and went over an embankment just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The coroner said the 80-year-old driver from Dunmore may have had a medical problem before the wreck.

Lanes heading out of Scranton are closed.

