Idaho AG warns of new scam impersonating contact tracers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Scammers are like viruses: they prey on vulnerable people and they adapt.

On Tuesday's AARP Town Hall with Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden warned people of a new scam circulating the nation.

“We need to prepare ourselves and arm ourselves with that knowledge not only to protect ourselves, but our parents, our families, our communities,” Wasden said.

Scammers are impersonating contact tracers to get people's financial information. Contact tracers work for the public health department to track down the spread of the coronavirus.

Legitimate contact tracers will call people who have had contact with a confirmed case. They ask questions about where you live, who you've been in contact with recently or where you've been.

“What they’re not going to ask you, is they’re not going to ask you for your social security number, they’re not going to ask you for banking information, they’re not going to ask you for your credit card,” Wasden said.

Wasden said people can easily identify if the contact tracer is a scam or not. He said to ask the person you're speaking with for their name and hang up. Then, look up the coronavirus hotline for your health district and verify the identity of the contact tracer. If it's real, they can get you back in touch with the contact tracer.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health Coronavirus Hotline: 208-234-5875

Eastern Idaho Public Health Coronavirus Hotline: (208) 522-0310