Lancaster man pleads guilty to sexually abusing four girls while running orphanage in Kenya

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A Lancaster County man plead guilty Monday in federal court to sexually abusing four girls while operating an orphanage in Kenya between October 2013 and September 2017.

Gregory Dow, 61, of East Hempfield Township, plead guilty to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

Dow, an American citizen, traveled to the republic of Kenya in 2008 to start an orphanage known as the Dow Family Children’s Home, according to federal prosecutors.

While running the orphanage with his wife, Dow sexually abused four minor girls on multiple occasions, federal prosecutors said.

The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office conducted the investigation with assistance from Kenyan authorities and local law enforcement in Lancaster County.

Sentencing for Dow is scheduled for September 29.

