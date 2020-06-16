Lancaster man to serve up to a decade in prison for delivering fentanyl to prison inmate, causing fatal overdose

National-World

LANCASTER, Pa (WPMT) — A Lancaster man will serve up to a decade in prison for providing fentanyl to a Lancaster County Prison inmates last year, causing one to fatally overdose.

Jamie Franco-Quinones, 50, will serve 4 to 10 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Franco-Quinones and his son conspired to provide drugs to other inmates, including Franco-Quinones’ other son, police say.

The father and son that was not in prison arranged for fentanyl to be place in a trash bin outside the prison. Authorities say that is where inmates on trash collection duty retrieved it.

According to the police, the fentanyl never made it to Franco-Quinones’ son. Two inmates that used it overdosed, and one ultimately died.

On June 15, Franco-Quinones pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death, and apologized “to everyone” during the sentencing hearing via video conference.

Franco-Quinones was also ordered to pay $4,600 for the victim’s funeral costs.

Christopher Franco-Robles, Franco-Quinones’ son and co-defendant in the case, is serving a 7-to-25-year prison sentence.

Police say that recorded prison phone calls revealed the father and son’s conspiracy.

A day after the overdoses, Franco-Quinones discussed the overdoses in a phone call with his son, who was incarcerated.

“I sent that, so they could jump like rabbits in there,” Franco-Quinones said to during the phone call.

