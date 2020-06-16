Protesters call on juvenile court to ‘let our children go’

National-World

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Nearly a dozen people gathered to protest the juvenile justice system, calling for reforms on Monday.

Members of the Memphis Black Lives Matter chapter gathered outside of 201 Poplar before marching down Poplar Avenue to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.

The group chanted, “Let our children go,” and “Let our children grow.”

March organizer and activist P. Moses said the chant was specifically for one group of children.

“Particularly children under the age of 12 that we’re referencing as far as let them go, let them grow,” Moses said.

For detainees over the age of 12, Moses said that not every child should be automatically released but far too many are being sent to jail.

“It depends on the charge,” Moses said. “If they rob somebody without a weapon, then, you know, it needs to be evaluated. Sometimes, when it comes to children, you should ask why did that child do that? Sometimes, children do things out of need.”

After, protesters moved to a park across the street from juvenile court. a number of Shelby County deputies escorted a man from the courthouse.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said it wasn’t the Juvenile Court Judge protesters had singled out.

