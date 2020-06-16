The shooting deaths of 3 homeless people in Atlanta may be related, police say

National-World

Three homeless people were shot to death in downtown Atlanta this month — and police believe the cases may be related.

“We are looking at all three deaths as being similar in nature,” Atlanta police Capt. D’Andrea Price told reporters Monday.

The latest victim was a woman who was shot multiple times with a handgun in downtown Atlanta on Monday, police said. Her name has not been released.

There was a witness to the shooting, but police only have a vague description of the shooter, Atlanta police Capt. D’Andrea Price told reporters at the scene.

In the other two incidents, a man was found shot to death under a bridge on June 1. And a second man was found fatally shot under an overpass on Friday.

“We know that the first two incidents have been linked, and we suspect the third is also related and we are continuing to gather information,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a news briefing Monday evening.

She asked anyone with information or surveillance camera footage to come forward.

Price, the police captain, asked the city’s homeless population to “look after each other at this point, that they sleep together, and they are just aware of their surroundings at this time.”