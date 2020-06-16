Women’s bipartisan legislative caucus to present findings of how COVID-19 impacted state nursing homes

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A group of state lawmakers plans to unveil the findings of a study that looked at how COVID-19 impacted the state’s nursing homes.

The Women’s Bipartisan Legislative Caucus scheduled a news conference at the state capitol for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

It said it will discuss its work and findings on how coronavirus impacted nursing home residents, their families and the nursing home front line healthcare workers across the state.

It will also announce its recommendations.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who was invited to join the women’s group at the press conference, announced last week that he is ordering an independent, third party review of the steps taken and the response by nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Connecticut.

Lamont is in attendance.

