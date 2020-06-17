Assisted living center working to create a divider which would offer in-person contact

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PAPILLION, NE (KETV) — Right now, it’s difficult to see your loved ones in care facilities.

In Papillion, Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge and Villas is working to build a divider that would actually allow for more in-person contact.

Kelly Coleman’s father was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition and has been going through rehab at Hillcrest.

“Even if you call and talk to them on the phone, even if they know your name, that personal connection piece is gone,” Coleman says.

But that’s going to change soon, once the state relaxes health restrictions.

“So they’re talking about being able to maybe starting next week or so–wheeling you out in a wheelchair and we can talk to you outside,” Coleman told her father.

For those in-person visits, large plexiglass shields were made and set up at the health services facility.

Jim Janicki, the marketing coordinator, was inspired to create them to provide families with comfort and safety.

“It’s very difficult with the window visits we do today, because the windows are tinted. You don’t see all of your loved one,” Jaicki explained.

Hillcrest is waiting for state approval to use the shields.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.