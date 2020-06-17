Denver Police Officers Give Back With ‘Compassion Cruiser’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, CO (KCNC) — Even in record heat, Denver police officers devoted time to giving back on Tuesday. They traveled to different neighborhoods in Denver in the “Compassion Cruiser.”

“Particularly during these challenging times, there are people living in underserved and under-resourced communities that need our help. We certainly want to step into that gap and help,” said Denver Police Dept. Division Chief Ron Thomas.

And that’s exactly what they did. Officers walked around the Westwood housing community, knocking on doors and offering bags filled with necessities. In total, 60 families received the bags.

“It’s certainly not a traditional thing to see police officers do, but we’re happy to do it,” Thomas said.

For those who weren’t home at the time, it was a welcome surprise to return to.

“I just got home and I saw a bag of food and hand sanitizer and stuff on my porch,” explained Alisha Abeyta. “I think it’s nice of them to do it, to take time out. They’re busy and take time out of their day.”

Abeyta says the small gesture will help her provide for her family in a big way.

“I’m a single mom of two girls, so it’ll help out a lot. And there’s people that are struggling more than anybody else. You never know their story,” said Abeyta.

The Compassion Cruiser will have another distribution Wednesday morning at 3325 W Alameda Avenue, in the parking lot of El Coco Pirata restaurant. It will continue to make its rounds for the foreseeable future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.