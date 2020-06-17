Facebook live video shows moment gunfire erupts at block party over the weekend

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — New video shared with Fox10 News shows the moment gunfire erupted at a block party in Maysville over the weekend which left a man, woman and 16-year-old girl in the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Mobile police say at least 300 people crowded into the 1200 block of Brussels Street for the huge party Saturday night.

A woman who was there was less than a minute and a half into her Facebook live.

In the video you see the woman surrounded by dozens of other people dancing and drinking.

All of a sudden the video gets shaky as you hear people screaming and bottles drop, you can even see some people ducking, as what sounds like several shots pop off.

In their desperate search for answers Mobile police are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, in neighborhoods where everybody should know each other, there should be a regard for life and safety for individuals that are there,” said Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Anyone who was at the block party and might have seen, or even just heard something, should call Mobile police.

