Sheriff’s deputy is touched by a note left by two black women after an anonymous act of kindness

National-World

A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy got a heartfelt surprise after two black women anonymously paid for his meal at Cracker Barrel.

Deputy Jody McDowell thanked the women for their generosity in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning,” he said. “While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport.”

Accompanying his post was a photo of the note the women left with their act of kindness: “BLM, but so does yours! Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

McDowell is a deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department. Sumner County is in Middle Tennessee about 25 miles north of Nashville.

Janella Escobar with Cracker Barrel confirmed McDowell’s story to CNN.

“At Cracker Barrel, we believe in treating everyone who walks through our doors as family, and we work hard to foster a welcoming environment for our guests and employees,” Escobar said.

“It makes us especially proud to see when guests take it upon themselves to extend our mission of “Pleasing People” and commit random acts of kindness towards each other, as these two women did yesterday.”

The women left the restaurant before anyone got their names, Escobar said.

McDowell told CNN affiliate WKRN that the women were eating before a flight back to Baltimore, Maryland. He was unable to get their names or contact information but he hopes they see his post.