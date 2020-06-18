A sheriff’s deputy saved a baby from choking during a Black Lives Matter protest

National-World

A video surveillance camera recorded a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy save an unresponsive baby from choking during a Black Lives Matter protest in May.

The 11-month-old boy’s mother and another woman were attending the protest on May 31 in Palmdale, California, when the baby became ill, lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

The women ran across a supermarket parking lot to a group of sheriff’s deputies who were monitoring the protest from across the street.

In the video, Deputy Cameron Kinsey runs toward the women when he realized they were in distress. The mother handed the limp child to Kinsey and after assessing the baby, the sheriff’s department said he “administered a mouth sweep with his finger and dislodged vomit.”

The baby began to breathe again to the relief of everyone there.

“None of that other stuff matters,” Kinsey said about everything taking place at the time. “Just the baby.”

Paramedics arrived and took the child to a nearby hospital where it was determined the boy had swallowed a coin, which had lodged in his throat and blocked his airway. Kinsey’s finger sweep turned the coin sideways so the child was able to breathe again, the department said.