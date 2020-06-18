Community collecting donations after apartment fire destroys families’ homes

National-World

Buena Vista, MI (WNEM) — A fire ripped through Autumn Ridge Apartments Monday night in Buena Vista.

“I couldn’t even think,” Markisha Evans said. “I lost everything. My house was on fire. I don’t even know. It was just fire, fire, fire.”

The fire left Evans, her daughters and seven other families without homes.

“Everybody was banging on doors and windows for us to get out,” she said. “When I seen the police bang on the back window, he pulled me out and said my house was on fire. I had to run back in and grab my kids through the side doors. That was horrific.”

But through tragic times, the Mid-Michigan community stepped up.

Jo, Shana and James created a Facebook group helping to gather donations, meals and hotel rooms for the families who lost their homes.

Boxes were put together, each contains donations, toys, clothes, diapers. You name it.

“We had his truck packed full,” Shana Ray said. “There were over 50 boxes donated.”

“It’s good to see the community’s reaching out to help people in need,” James Ray said. “This is a time the community needs to step up for the people who’ve been displaced.”

Their kindness and generosity is leaving families who lost it all with hope.

“This is awesome, a lot of people put up donations and got us together and they’re doing awesome jobs,” Evans said. “I just wanted to thank everybody. All of Mid-Michigan is pushing through.”

The cause of the fire still under investigation.

