Deputies searching for man after fleeing crash scene at hospital

Huron County, MI (WNEM) — Deputies are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges after investigators say he fled the scene of a crash at a hospital.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on June 11 just before 11:30 p.m. at the Huron County Medical Care Facility.

When deputies arrived, they found that a 2008 Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound left the roadway, struck a gas main, and then a tree. The truck then ended up in the building’s chapel on its top, according to police.

It was further learned that a driver and young child fled the scene and could not be found.

Police say it was certain that at least one of the two individuals were injured.

The gas main leaked as a result of the crash, but the building was deemed safe after inspection.

The pickup was left in the building so investigators could properly survey the damage in the daylight the following day.

According to police, at approximately 4 a.m., it was learned the suspected driver and 5-year-old boy made it to the boy’s mother’s residence in the Croswell area. Sanilac Deputies responded, but the driver had fled on foot again.

Police then learned the identity of the driver, 36-year-old Billy James Werth Jr.

Deputy Sgt. Neumann further learned that Werth had also stolen a vehicle to get out of the area from the Misty Meadows Trailer Park which is near the accident scene, according to police.

The child was uninjured and police learned that Werth was injured. Police say the two had come to the area to purchase a puppy for the child.

Sgt. Neumann took possession of the stolen vehicle and it was towed back to Huron County to be processed.

The boy was left with his mother.

On June 17, the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office issued formal charges against Werth.

While Huron County and Sanilac County deputies continue to search for him, efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Werth is wanted on a three-count arrest warrant including a felony charge of unlawful driving of an automobile, a misdemeanor charge for leaving the scene of an injury accident, and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Huron County Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421 or (989) 269-6500 during normal business hours.

