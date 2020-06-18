Long wait to renew drivers licenses in Lackawanna County

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WNEP) — The driver’s license center in Lackawanna county is open again, but a few dozen people had a long wait as they tried to renew their licenses Wednesday.

Newswatch 16 found 20 people in line at the PennDOT Drivers License Center in Dunmore Wednesday afternoon.

Those waiting say they had been here about an hour, and the wait was longer earlier in the day.

Some driver’s license centers are still closed.

The expiration of all licenses, photo ID cards, and learner’s permits was extended until June 30th during the COVID-19 crisis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.