PA Supreme Court unanimously strikes down Lebanon County court policy on medical marijuana

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

YORK, PA (WPMT) — In a unanimous decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has sided with the ACLU regarding a policy that would block people on probation from using medical marijuana in Lebanon County.

The case challenged a Lebanon County court’s policy that would block people on probation from using the medicine, even if that person on probation has a medical marijuana card.

The case centers around a policy issued by President Judge John Tylwalk on September 1, 2019 in Lebanon County. The ACLU argued Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law that was passed in 2016 gives people with a state-issued medical marijuana card a ‘sweeping immunity.’ It also argued that medical marijuana cards are issued by state-approved physicians. And, in the case of its 3 clients, the ACLU said medical marijuana has substantially improved their lives and medical conditions. Lawyers for the 52nd judicial district argued, however, that the immunity the ACLU pointed to in the state’s medical marijuana law does not exist.

The PA Supreme Court had temporarily stalled the medical marijuana probation policy in Lebanon County until arguments could be heard on the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.