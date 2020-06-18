Truck dumps burning trash on Severn Ave. in Metairie

National-World

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) — A River Parish Disposal truck dumped a load of burning trash onto Severn Avenue this morning.

The flaming heap of trash hit the road around 9:30 a.m. and was soon extinguished. The debris remains in the road, however, shutting down one side of the busy thoroughfare.

There has been no indication as to why the trash was on fire, or why it was then dumped in the street.

