Vigil held to honor black lives lost due to violence

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — Tonight, a candlelit vigil remembered the lives of black people who’ve died in police custody.

In new haven, people stood outside city hall to say the time for change is not now – but long overdue.

Tonight’s vigil hit an especially somber note.

It marks the eve of Juneteenth — a day commemorating when slaves in Texas learned they were free more than 150 years ago.

Fast-forward, black people are saying they’re far from free as long as racism exists.

“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

In a string of prolific stories, George Floyd’s name is also lifted.

For eight minutes and 46 seconds, people at the vigil took a knee.

“I’m scared as a mother with my kids walking in the street, they don’t know what to say — even if they put their hands up,” Denitra Pearson said.

The fear, frustration and hurt collected in a space created by Alpha Phi Alpha.

Hovering over the social unrest, a reckoning in the nation appears as corporate America joins the multicultural and multi-generational outcry.

“These major corporations that are finally waking up and saying that it matters,” Ty Jenkins Jr. said Thursday “That it’s not ok, we’re not going to stand for it. We are now becoming the majority that says, this is not ok.”

At the vigil, we saw the push for more civic engagement, especially with the November elections.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.