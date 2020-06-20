Kansas City man recovers from COVID-19 after 82 days

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — A Kansas City spiritual leader who has been battling the coronavirus since March has finally won his fight.

On Thursday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne took at look at how the 88-year-old bishop never lost faith throughout the fight.

Bishop Daniel Jordan is a pastor at and the founder of the Pentecostal Church of God in Christ.

He got emotional when he said, “Well, it was a new experience.”

For the last 82 days, Jordan has been fighting the coronavirus, but he finally came out on top on Friday and left the St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City after testing negative for the virus.

“I actually feel like I’ve been reborn again,” Jordan said.

Jordan contracted the virus after attending a large church conference in March at a Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Kansas.

It was one of the first identified clusters in the state and resulted in at least 44 positive cases and five deaths.

“I don’t think he has a regret,” said Jarius Jones, with the Pentecostal Church of God in Christ. “He would do what he did before. But, I think now looking forward, we are also going to think about how we do things and heed warnings.”

Jones went on to talk about turning a negative situation into a positive. When it comes to the bishop, many are just happy a positive turned into a negative.

“If anything, bishop probably sees this as a way to testify and to be a testimony to others that you never lose faith,” Jones said.

St. Joseph Medical Center officials said this is the first week they’ve had no COVID-19 positive patients.

