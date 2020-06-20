Pharrell Williams releases a new song dedicated to frontline workers

National-World

Pharrell Williams and record producer Chad Hugo have released a new song honoring the frontline workers in their home state of Virginia.

The recording artist released the song “Virginia: A Salute to Frontline Workers” on his music festival’s “Something in the Water” Twitter page.

The music video starts with a message from Williams talking about the origins of the song:

“This song was written not long after the first Something In The Water in 2019, to include in our documentary about the festival,” Williams said.

“We were inspired by how this community pulled together to defy the odds and let openness and goodwill guide us.”

The video shows scenes from Virginia coastline as well as coronavirus testing sites and other frontline workers doing their jobs.

“Today we are facing a new challenge. Our citizens are resilient and we are forever inspired by the incredible people of Virginia,” Williams concluded.