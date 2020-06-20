Teacher ‘pays it forward’ for mom in need

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Two women in East Nashville are giving back to their community and paying it forward.

Preschool teacher Crystle James was surprised with a new car from her parents.

“They just said pay it forward. Find a way to keep it going,” James said. “So I have this car, and I was trying to decide what to do with it.”

The first thing James said she thought about one of her favorite former students, Josiah and his mom Brittany.

“I knew that Britney‘s been needing a safer car for her three boys it was just kind of a no brainer,” James said.

East Nashville resident Brittany Sumler is a single mom and works extremely hard to provide for her three young children. Her only option to get around is a car without a back door, which means her kids could not safely ride with her.

“I just do what I do for them, and not even worry about myself so it’s kind of a blessing to receive a gift,” Sumler said.

Krystle posted on Nextdoor asking for car seats or donations for them.

“People contributed to tagging the car, getting insurance, and all the costs that I wasn’t even really thinking of when you have a new car,” James said.

Now all three boys are thrilled to ride in their new car with their mom.

And after seeing the outpouring of support, both women now said they both have a message for anyone who hears their story.

“If you do have something that you’re not using and you absolutely don’t need, just find somebody that needs it more than you do and pay it forward,” Sumler said.

“It’s been so overwhelming and amazing and Britney is very deserving, so it’s been awesome,” James said.

Sumler said she is also planning to give her car to someone who doesn’t have access to a vehicle. She told News 4 she’s excited to see how it’ll change someone else’s life.

