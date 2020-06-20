Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

National-World

Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, according to the race organization’s official Twitter.

The entire race took place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 3-year-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables. Dr. Post and Max Player came in second and third respectively.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the first time in history. The race was originally slated to take place on June 6.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed as well due to the pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is expected to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3.

Saturday’s race was shortened from a mile and a half to a mile and an eighth, as the Belmont Stakes is typically the final race and the longest of the three.