35-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Geneva Lake, WI (WDJT) — A 35-year-old man drowned in Geneva Lake on Sunday, June 21, according to authorities.

Geneva Lake Police say they were called to the area near the public beach for a missing swimmer around 6:40 p.m.

Authorities say a witness and the victim attempted to swim to shore from their boat moored around 75-100 yards out.

The witness got to shore and couldn’t find the victim. After searching the water, two nearby bars and their boat, the victim was still missing. Authorities were then called. Several different departments responded with rescue boats, divers and a drone.

The victim was eventually located underwater around 50 yards from shore with the help of the drone.

The victim is from Illinois. His identity is not being released at this time.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.