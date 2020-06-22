Local couple celebrates 70th anniversary in quarantine

National-World

Fort Smith, AR (KFSM) — A local couple celebrated 70 years of marriage Thursday (June 18) in a special way.

Amon, 91, and Joy, 89 Baker tied the knot on June 18, 1950, in Longview, Texas. The pair, both musicians, met in college singing together.

They now live in Brookfield Senior Living in Fort Smith.

Sherry Woodward, the Health and Wellness Coordinator at Brookfield made the evening special by decorating the Baker’s table as elegant dining.

They didn’t let a global pandemic ruin their anniversary. Daughters Carrie Sallee and Melody Garrett even joined their parents for their special day, social distance style.

