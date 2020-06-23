Rayshard Brooks’s casket arrives to historic Atlanta church for his funeral

National-World

Rayshard Brooks will be laid to rest at a private funeral service in Atlanta on Tuesday, a day after hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects at a public viewing.

Tuesday’s private service will be held at 1 p.m. at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. Brooks’s casket arrived to the church in a white funeral hearse.

“The Brooks family is devastated,” family spokesman Ryan Julison told CNN. “They want to lay their loved one to rest. They’re not interested in any of the fanfare. They just want him to be laid to rest.”

The funeral comes more than a week after the 27-year-old father was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer after an attempted arrest for suspected drunken driving. The shooting, amid nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality, has led to the resignation of the police chief and criminal charges against the officer who killed him and another officer on scene.

King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King, will speak at Brooks’s funeral. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church and a Democratic candidate for US Senate, will provide the eulogy.

“Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer,” Warnock said in a statement. “Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.”

Media mogul Tyler Perry has offered to pay for the funeral arrangements, according to Brooks’s family attorney Chris Stewart and a news release. Gospel singers Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann and Kurt Carr are expected to perform at Tuesday’s service.

A four-hour public viewing concluded Monday evening at Ebenezer, and hundreds of people waited in a long line to pay their respects to Brooks, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

The casket arrived in a black and white funeral hearse. Attached to the side of the hearse was a poster with a photo of Brooks that read “killed in Atlanta Georgia 2020.”

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, the Black man who died after a New York police officer’s chokehold in 2014, offered her support to Brooks’s family on Tuesday morning.

“I would love to say that I stand with them in solidarity,” she told CNN. “I am so, so sympathetic and empathetic about the loss of their loved one. That young man should not be dead, in my opinion, he was doing nothing, absolutely nothing, to bring on his death. He was really not a threat.”

Brooks was killed a day before daughter’s birthday party

Brooks leaves behind his widow, Tomika Miller, three young daughters and a 13-year-old stepson. He was shot and killed a day before his oldest daughter’s birthday party, his attorneys said.

“They had a birthday party for her … with cupcakes,” attorney Justin Miller said. “While we were sitting there talking to her mom about why her dad’s not coming home.”

“We still celebrated,” Tomika Miller told CNN. “It’s what her dad would have wanted.”

In an interview in February with Reconnect, a company that focuses on fighting incarceration, Brooks spoke openly about his time spent in prison and his struggle to care for his family while on probation.

“I just feel like some of the system could, you know, look at us as individuals,” he said. “We do have lives, you know, was just a mistake we made, you know, and, you know, not, not just do us, as if we are animals. You know, lock us away.”

Brooks told the interviewer he was arrested for false imprisonment and financial credit card fraud. He said his public defender told him he could get 10 years, so he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison.

“I’m like, ‘oh my God, I have kids out here’ … so I’m trying to do the best option I can to be back to society,” he said.

The fatal shooting

Brooks died after he was shot in the back on June 12 by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.

The incident began when officer Devin Brosnan responded to a Wendy’s restaurant to find Brooks asleep in his car in the drive-through lane.

After a calm, lengthy interaction, Brooks failed a sobriety test, and when police moved to handcuff him, he resisted and tried to fight off the officers. During the fight, Brooks took one of the officers’ Tasers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Video of the incident shows him running away, and he appears to turn and point the Taser in the direction of one of the officers. The officer, Rolfe, then fired his handgun three times, striking Brooks twice in the back and also hitting a nearby occupied vehicle.

Rolfe was fired and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with felony murder and 10 other accounts and charged Brosnan with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ shoulders as he lay dying.

Rolfe’s attorneys said that he fired the fatal shots “fearing for his safety and the safety of the civilians around him.” Brosnan said that he suffered a concussion during the fight and that he stepped on Brooks for a short period of time in the immediate, disorienting aftermath of the shooting.