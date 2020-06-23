Two historical Parkville markers mentioning slavery removed from park

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) — The City of Parkville has removed two historical markers they say are offensive to some people due to mentions of slavery.

The plaques are currently in storage. One was placed by the Missouri Civil War Heritage Foundation and sponsored by a group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The other one was erected by the Platte County Historical Society. The city has not decided what they plan to do with either of them.

If you’ve driven through Parkville, chances are you’ve passed by the traffic triangle with the tall clock. In the flowerbed below, there’s now a concrete post with nothing on top.

City crews took the plaque and one more down last week.

“So that people wouldn’t come and try to destroy and vandalize the areas around them,” Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston said.

Mayor Johnston says this marker has long had complaints due to the dismissive mention of slavery.

What is now English Landing Park, used to serve as a market for tobacco and hemp both produced by slave labor. Slaves were bought and sold as well transported by steam engine trains and steamboats.

“It is a part of Parkville history. I will say that there was also the underground railroad here and getting slaves over to Kansas which was a free state. So there are other more positive aspects of our history as well,” Mayor Johnston said.

The city’s removal of the marker sparked passionate opinions.

Claude English has worked in Parkville for 29 years and recognizes that the plaque offered important historical information.

“But as far as what it means to me to see it, I am happy it’s gone,” English said. “My great, great grandfather was a slave and so I understand that hurt.”

He says there are ways to display history without seeming to celebrate the ugly parts of it or dismiss the atrocities.

The city also removed plaques in front of the Spirit Fountain, which used to be the location of Parkville’s first hotel built by its founder.

The business owner across from the plaque has an art studio in what used to be the train station.

“I’m very opposed to removing our history. I feel as if we learn from our history,” business owner Cathy Kline said.

Kline hopes the plaques go back up, but maybe with more context.

“Make another plaque to put next to it that says look how far we’ve come. We are not going to repeat these mistakes,” Kline said.

The city is creating a committee on race relations to decide what happens to the plaques. Everyone agrees that’s a good start.

“I think in order to move forward and we have to have, get into some deep conversations and not play the blame game. We do have to right some wrongs,” English said.

The city says the race relations committee will also look at things like police policies and hiring practices within the city. They hope to make that committee a diverse reflection of the community.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.