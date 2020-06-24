Las Vegas family with special needs daughter raises awareness, funds for other kids

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — A Las Vegas family with a special needs daughter is in a battle with insurance to pay for walking equipment. They’re also raising awareness and funds to help the plight of other children like her.

Ariana Rye Taylor, 3, was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy as a “micro-preemie.” She needs help to hold her head upright and is also deaf.

The family borrowed a “gait trainer” to teach the toddler to walk and help her learn mobility. The family formally requested the device, which costs around $6,000, through their physical therapist, pediatrician and insurance.

The process, which started last July, was met with dismal news — so much time had passed since the Taylor family requested the device, Ariana essentially “aged” out of her state program. The insurance company now requires her to get a new prescription with a new physical therapist.

“People don’t know the hoops we jump through and the red tape we have to go through to get everything approved,” said mother Lauren Taylor. “I want to give her everything necessary to make her world as normal as can be.”

The “gait trainer” will teach Ariana the use of her legs, and help her move on her own and independently.

“That was a big part of why we decided, we need to make a change in our lives. We have the ability to maybe change other kids’ lives,” said father Jason Taylor.

The couple is opening Nevada Brew Works off Main Street in downtown Las Vegas. The brewery and restaurant will be kid-friendly, and name the flagship beer “Ariana Rye.” Proceeds will go to local neonatal intensive-care units and other nonprofits. Proceeds from another tap will help another special needs child raise funds for necessary equipment.

More information on the cause can be found here. The owners can be contacted by email at nevadabrewworks@gmail.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.