Lori Vallow Daybell still in jail; notification was a glitch

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

REXBURG , ID (East Idaho News) — Lori Vallow Daybell is still behind bars in the Madison County Jail, despite a text notification from the VINELink app saying she had been released.

VINELink is an app and website that allows crime victims and the general public to track the movements of prisoners.

Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, VINELink sent a notification to those subscribed that Lori Vallow Daybell had been released from custody. Jail staff quickly confirmed that Daybell was not released, and the notification was a computer glitch.

“We switched software programs and moved all of our inmates to the new program, and the VINE is still connected to the old software,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne said.

Since the notification, sources say phones at the jail have been ringing non-stop.

Daybell is charged with two felony counts of felony child abandonment, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt of court. She is charged in relation to the disappearance of her two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Investigators found the remains of Joshua and Tylee on June 9 at the property of Chad Daybell, the man Lori married in November.

Chad Daybell is also in jail in Fremont County on two felony charges of alteration, concealment or destruction of evidence.

Each has bail set at $1 million.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.