Masks required inside public places in 7 Oregon counties starting Wednesday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Starting Wednesday, face coverings will be required in indoor public spaces within Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Washington counties.

In those seven Oregon counties, employees and customers will have to wear a mask, face covering or face shield in places like grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and stores.

The Broadway Grill and Brewery in northeast Portland already has a clear sign up that says, “No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.”

“We’re just trying to stay healthy, that’s our number one thing,” manager Amanda Golden said.

They’ve already had that rule in place when customers are inside, except while eating or drinking, which is laid out in the state guidelines.

“People are awkward like, ah, ah, ah, no, when you’re at your table, it’s your own little thing, take off your masks, drink, do all that freely but if you get up to go to the restroom or anything like that, we ask that you wear your mask,” Golden said.

Lloyd Athletic Club is also ahead of the game requiring face coverings for employees and clients.

“It gets a little uncomfortable at times, the built up of the in and out of the breath, it gets a little warm at times, but that’s OK, you just live with it,” Michael Prengergast said during his workout.

And with the new rule, other fitness-related organizations will have to do the same. But the guidance does not require face coverings during strenuous physical exercise.

“If someone’s in the cardio area by themselves and they happen to pull their mask down a little bit just to catch their breath, it’s not the end of the world. We’re going above and beyond the call of duty so that people can stay safe,” Lloyd Athletic Club manager Nick Davidson said.

The requirement does not apply to people with a disability or medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask or to children under 12.

In Lincoln County, the mask requirement does not apply to people of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.