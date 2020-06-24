Protesters march from Powell Park in SE Portland to Reed College

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Night after night, a group of thousands of protesters have gathered on the east side of Portland. Tuesday night, they changed their route a bit.

The group started at Powell Park and then planned to march to Reed College, chosen in honor of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, who was a Reed College graduate and one of the two men killed by Jeremy Christian on the MAX train in an attack in 2017.

Another man was stabbed but survived.

The three men were standing up for two girls who were the targets of hate speech.

The group Rose City Justice said they marched to Reed College Tuesday night to highlight how enlisting white allies are a key component in fighting white supremacy and racial injustice.

A woman FOX 12 spoke with says the group does a great job educating those who want to make a change.

“It’s an inconvenience for people, they’re keeping us up, but that’s the point. Black people, people of color have been uncomfortable and discriminated against their whole life – what’s it doing for a couple weeks of helicopter noises? That’s the point. We’re trying to get people to reflect,” she said.

The group tends to change up their marching route nightly and said online that they expect to march downtown later this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.