STPSO commits to spending $1 million to equip officers with body cameras

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is moving ahead with efforts to outfit deputies with body cameras – even if it doesn’t have the funding.

Sheriff Randy Smith said he is committed to purchasing body cameras for all patrol deputies to help bring greater transparency to the department.

Smith says the decision is in response to calls for police reform. The cameras will cost the department about $1 million, according to Smith.

He said a previous grant request was rejected, but he also says he will find the money even if “we have to divert funds.”

