Former NWA educator appeals harassment conviction

SPRINGDALE, AR (KFSM) — According to Fayetteville district court prosecutors, Mark Oesterle has appealed a misdemeanor harassment charge.

Earlier this week, Oesterle was convicted of misdemeanor harassment and sentenced to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The charge will be tried in Washington County Circuit Court now that it has been appealed.

According to the attached court documents, Oesterle is accused of meeting a girl at her workplace in Fayetteville in December 2018, where he touched her breast without her consent.

The girl found the unwanted physical contact to be offensive, according to the complaint.

Oesterle also faces three felony sexual assault charges in connection to his relationship with a 14-year-old student, and that case will also be tried in Washington County Court.

Oesterle is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on July 17 at 8:30 a.m.

