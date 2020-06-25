Yukon police officer saves suicidal man from burning car

National-World

YUKON, OK (KFOR) — A Yukon police officer was presented with an award this week after he saved a man who was trying to take his own life earlier this year.

On January 1, Sgt. Soliz observed a car on fire in the parking lot of the Dale Robertson Center.

Soliz discovered an adult male inside the vehicle and tried to alert him about the car fire. The individual did not want to exit the vehicle, so Soliz broke the car window open using his baton.

Soliz evacuated the individual from the vehicle, ultimately saving his life.

The individual had later told Soliz he had started the car fire in order to end his own life.

On Wednesday, the Yukon Police Department presented Soliz with a Life Saving award for his actions that day.

