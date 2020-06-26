Former Mayor Catherine Pugh To Report To Prison Friday
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore’s former Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to report to a federal prison in Alabama on Friday.
Pugh was sentenced to three years after a corruption scandal over the sales of her self published “Healthy Holly” children’s book.
The 70-year-old was originally ordered to surrender on April 13, but received an extension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
