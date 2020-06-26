Hawaiian Humane Society investigates possible case of animal abandonment

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Honolulu Police and the Hawaiian Humane Society are investigating a possible case of animal abandonment.

It’s reaction to a video posted on social media, showing two puppies thrown out of a red truck along Hakimo Road in Waianae on Wednesday night.

Nearby residents picked up the puppies and alerted authorities.

The Humane Society considers the incident a crime.

“Abandonment of an animal, which is technically called animal desertion, aside from being just cruel and heartless, is a crime,” explained Daniel Roselle, Director of Community Relations with the Hawaiian Humane Society. “Here, it’s a misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. If there’s severe injury or death that occurs to the abandoned animal, it could be up to two years and more financial penalties,”

The puppies were taken to the Hawaiian Humane Society for medical care on Thursday.

The Hawaiian Humane Society says they’re slightly undernourished, and one of them has an injured leg although it’s unclear if Wednesday’s incident caused that injury.

If no owner comes forward, the puppies will be put up for adoption.

If anyone has information, or witnesses animal cruelty or abandonment, you’re asked to call police.

