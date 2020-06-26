St. Louis rapper Huey killed in North County shooting

National-World

KINLOCH, MO (KMOV) — A famous St. Louis rapper was killed during a late-night double shooting in north St. Louis County.

Lawrence Franks, Jr., better known by his stage name Huey, was one of two people shot in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King in Kinloch just before 11 p.m. He was later pronounced dead, according to St. Louis County police.

A neighbor told News 4 Huey’s family members live in the home and he would often stay with them.

The 32-year-old rapper was best known for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock & Drop It.”

The other shooting victim, described as being 21 years old, was taken to the hospital after showing up at the Ferguson Police Department on South Florissant Road with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives said they believe there may have been up to 10 other people around the area of the shooting when the incident occurred. They are encouraging any potential witnesses or anyone with information to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

