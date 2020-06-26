Wyandotte County women’s group leads drive-thru voter registration effort

National-World

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — A group of Kansas City, Kansas, women are hitting the streets to get more people registered to vote ahead of the next deadline, all without voters having to get out of their cars.

For the last few weekends, the group Sistas of Sankofa has been out in the county setting up tables at different locations to help people fill out voter registration forms ahead of the Aug. 4 election. The group is at Kaleidoscoops Ice Cream this weekend, at Parallel Parkway and North 66th Street, from noon to 7 p.m.

The woman said they saw efforts to get people registered to vote in Kansas City, Missouri, but not many on the other side of the state line.

Advocates say this is an important effort right now, as people are focused on racial equity and justice. The Sistas of Sankofa said they hope their grassroots effort reminds everyone to figure out what they can do to help make the community a better place.

“We are everyday people. We’re not activists. We’re not in an organization focused on this,” said KeNeice Musgrove. “We saw how easy it was to get those forms and get into the community. We know people in our community. It’s above finding something you’re passionate about and saying, how can I use that to help people?”

The deadline to register to vote is July 8, so the group will be out registering people each Saturday until then.

