Princeton University to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from building

National-World

The Princeton University Board of Trustees voted Friday to remove President Woodrow Wilson’s name from the university’s School of Public and International Affairs, according to a press release from the university Saturday.

The building will now be known as the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, the release says.

“We have taken this extraordinary step because we believe that Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combating the scourge of racism in all its forms,” the release says.

Wilson was the country’s 28th president, from 1913 to 1921.

This week, Trustees at New Jersey’s Monmouth University voted to remove Wilson’s name from its Great Hall.