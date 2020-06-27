Thieves break into SE Portland food pods steal cash, cause ‘hundreds of dollars’ worth of damages

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — Fox 12’s most wanted broke into multiple food trucks early Friday morning in southeast Portland.

“They reached in once they broke the window, you know, they were able to unlock it,” Megan Walhood said. “Saw that there was no cash, so they rifled through stuff, threw stuff off the walls, clearly pissed off that there wasn’t any cash and then they left.”

Walhood is the owner of the food truck Viking Soul Food on southeast Belmont. She said her truck is just one of three that were broken into.

“And they clearly tried all of them,” she said. “You can see crowbar marks where they tried to get in.”

The owners of the other trucks said whoever did this probably got away with a couple hundred dollars all together.

“It’s a shame,” said Heloisa Assis, Owner of Brazilian House.

Walhood told Fox 12 she had already been closed for nearly two months because of the pandemic.

“It’s not like we make a lot of money,” said Walhood. “We barely survive and to be victimized like that, on top of everything else that’s going on right now, yeah, not my best day.”

She said it will cost her a couple hundred dollars to fix her window, but then add on being forced to close for part of the day and she said the loss is much larger.

“I mean it’s always just a punch to the gut,” Walhood said.

She said there was a witness this morning who saw a couple leaving the food truck pod with cash.

If you know anything about the break-ins, contact Portland police.

