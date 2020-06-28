NE baseball duo prepares for the next level

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — Like every other player, Ralston’s Kaleb Holm and Nolan Sailors were exstatic when they found out they’d get to play baseball this summer.

Holm, a senior, is getting himself ready to play at Wayne State.

Sailors has another year of high school, but he’s already committed to stay home and play for Creighton.

“It was very exciting to learn that we were going to be able to play,” Sailors said. “Nobody knew that if we were going to play or not.”

They’re using the live game reps to improve in all areas of the sport.

On Friday against Bellevue East, Holm threw a no-hitter and lead the game off with a solo home run.

Sailors singled early in the game, stole second and third base and eventually trotted home to score as one of his teammates hit a single.

