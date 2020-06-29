Jeep lovers raise money for local animal shelter

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HAWLEY, PA (WNEP) — Jeep lovers came together in Wayne County Sunday to talk cars, sip some coffee, and raise money for a local animal shelter.

The event “Jeeps and Joes” consists of members of 570 Jeep Club.

The group gets together the last Sunday of every month at a different local coffee shop, such as Cocoon Coffeehouse and Bakery in Hawley.

Organizers say its a great way to catch up, support a local business, and raise money for the Dessin Animal Shelter in Wayne County.

“But anybody that wants to drive by, if you’re in the area, feel free to drop by. Donate something, whether it be monetary, cat food, dog food—anything like that. Just to help out. Those guys over there do a great job; it’s all volunteer as well. So we do what we can to help them a little bit. Make it easier for them,” said Rick Thomas.

More than 25 vehicles showed up to Jeeps and Joes Sunday in Wayne County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.