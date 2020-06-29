Multiple people dead after attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

National-World

At least five people have died after shots were fired at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, according to rescue officials on Monday.

Policemen and security officials are among those confirmed dead, according to Mohammad Azeem, an official with the Edhi rescue center, a prominent local charity service.

Rescue and paramilitary security personnel are at the scene in an ongoing operation, Azeem said.

A tweet from the official Twitter page of the Pakistan Stock Exchange said, “There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today.”

“The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation,” it said.

“We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known. For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place,” the tweet read.

Abid Ali, director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, told reporters that four attackers entered the compound and started firing but the situation was now under control.

“There were four attackers who came from the parking lot, they threw a grenade at the main entrance of the KSE and then started firing indiscriminately,” he said.

“The attackers were wearing uniform that looked like police uniforms, all four have been killed and the situation is currently under control.”

This is a developing story.