‘Pride’ pancakes sold to raise money in support of Central Pa’s LGBTQ+ community

YORK, PA (WPMT) — The York Jewish Community Center hosted a fundraiser in honor of LGBTQ+ pride on Sunday.

Organizers raised money by selling breakfast meals, which included pancakes sprinkled with the colors of the pride flag.

The fundraiser benefits the family services at York Jewish Community Center and the Rainbow Rose Center in York.

“I do believe it is important to reach out to everybody who needs help with certain issues,” said Kim Heinzelmann, president of the local BBYO Chapter, “We’re all here to just be supportive of each other right now and hopefully just get some awareness.”

The Rainbow Rose Center offers a variety of services and programs for the LGBTQ+ community.

York JCC youth and family coordinator, Adriel Rush, mentioned supporting people is what helps build a better world.

“In Judaism, we have this saying called ‘Tikkun Olam’. It means repair the world, make the world a better place. By being good humans and supporting all of our friends and all of our community, it really helps to build the world and make it a better place,” said Rush.

